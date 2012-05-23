Market Report, "2012: Trends to watch in UK Life and Pensions", Published

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "2012: Trends to watch in UK Life and Pensions", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2012 -- The UK trends 2012 report assesses the key issues advisors and providers face in the current economic climate. Regulatory pressures will require firms to adapt their business model in 2012 ready for implementation, changing the dynamics of the market. The industry must also confront the changing behaviors consumers have towards long-term saving and protection if they are to remain competitive.
Scope of this Report
- Gain an understanding of how and why the 9 trends will impact the life and pensions market in 2012.
- Understand how regulation, technological changes and consumer attitudes will change business behaviour.
- Target valuable opportunities for growth and avoid threats to business.
- Gain an in depth analysis on the current UK economy and how this is expected to drive or inhibit products within life and pensions.
Report Highlights
2012 will be full of regulation that providers and advisors must implement in to their business models. The strict deadlines will ensure that over the next few years firms will face continuous challenges as they adhere to the plentiful regulation. In 2012 firms will be focusing on the implementation of RDR, Solvency II, pension reform and the ECJ.
Distributors of life and pensions will fall through mergers, acquisitions, and, exits from the market. IFA networks will look towards consolidation to retain their competitive features whilst Bancassurers will either leave the market or market themselves as restricted due to the costs of RDR up skilling.
The use of technology will play a key role in the creation of new business in 2012.As advisors and providers realize the benefits of platform technology a greater number will arise in 2012. Platforms will become the superior offering for providers who want to ensure that 2012 is the year in which they deliver the key requirements of the RDR.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How advisors and providers can effectively align their business structure in order to adapt to changing consumer needs post-RDR.
- Identify threats that face advisors in 2012. Analysing how and why distributors are utilizing regulation to grow their business model.
- Access Datamonitor's forecasts as to how each trend will shape life and pensions in 2012.
- Decipher which providers are at the forefront of innovation in the life and pensions market?.
