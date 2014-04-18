Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "A Bloated Market: Trends and Developments in Digestive Remedies", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Although digestive remedies are becoming more important in the world today as a result of increasingly unhealthy diets, stressful lifestyles, growing elderly populations and greater awareness of digestive conditions, rising competition in this fragmented market is limiting growth. Preventive health and wellness trends are also putting downward pressure on digestive remedies sales as consumers are proactively caring for digestive health with such products as probiotics and fortified foods.
Euromonitor International's A Bloated Market: Trends and Developments in Digestive Remedies global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market. The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies. Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
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