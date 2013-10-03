Market Report, "Accident & Emergency Partnering 2007-2013", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Accident & Emergency Partnering 2007-2013" from Current Partnering, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Accident & Emergency Partnering 2007-2013 report provides understanding and access to the accident & emergency partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
- Trends in accident & emergency partnering deals
- Top accident & emergency deals by value
- Deals listed by company A-Z, industry sector, stage of development, technology type
Accident & Emergency Partnering 2007-2013 provides understanding and access to the accident & emergency partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides an analysis of accident & emergency partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors accident & emergency technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.
This data driven report contains over 120 links to online copies of actual accident & emergency deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners, where available. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of accident & emergency partnering trends.
Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in accident & emergency partnering since 2007, including a summary of deals by industry sector, stage of development, deal type, and technology type. Numerous tables provide outline financial trends.
Chapter 3 provides an overview of the leading accident & emergency deals since 2007. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by bigpharma, most active bigpharma. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
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