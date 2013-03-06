Fast Market Research recommends "Acetic Acid Industry Outlook in Taiwan to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- GlobalData's report, Acetic Acid Industry Outlook in Taiwan to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Taiwan Acetic Acid industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Acetic Acid industry in Taiwan. The report covers Taiwan Acetic Acid plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents Acetic Acid demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Acetic Acid producers in Taiwan. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Taiwan Acetic Acid industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- Acetic Acid industry supply scenario in Taiwan from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Acetic Acid plants in Taiwan with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- Acetic Acid industry market dynamics in Taiwan from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Acetic Acid plants
- Company shares of key Acetic Acid producers in the country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Acetic Acid industry in Taiwan
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the Acetic Acid industry in Taiwan
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Acetic Acid industry in Taiwan
- Understand the market positioning of Acetic Acid producers in Taiwan
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Taiwan
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Chang Chun PetroChemical Co., LTD.,, China Petrochemical Development Corporation,, Formosa Plastics Group,, BP p.l.c.,
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Asia Pacific Acetic Acid Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- North America Acetic acid Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Acetic Acid Industry Outlook in China to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Acetic Acid Industry Outlook in Saudi Arabia to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Acetic Acid Industry Outlook in the US to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Acetic Acid Industry Outlook in Malaysia to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Ethyl Acetate Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Acetic Acid Industry Outlook in Brazil to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Adipic Acid Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Acetic Acid Industry Outlook in Japan to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants