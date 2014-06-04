Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Adult Mouth Care in the United Kingdom", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Adult mouth care increased by 2% in current value terms in 2013, to reach GBP35 million. Poor oral hygiene continues to cause issues amongst consumers, who remain reluctant to go to a dentist because of the high fees they are likely to incur. Therefore, when confronted with oral health issues consumers are likely to buy OTC adult mouth care remedies.
Competitive Landscape
GlaxoSmithKline continued to lead adult mouth care in the UK with a value share of 28% in 2013. The company maintained its position mainly thanks to the leading medicated mouthwash brand Corsodyl, which, according to research conducted by GlaxoSmithKline amongst dental professionals, remains the most recommended brand for the treatment of gum problems. Corsodyl comes in a number of formats, including liquid mouthwash, dental gel and spray.
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Industry Prospects
Adult mouth care is expected to see a negative CAGR of 1% in constant value terms over the forecast period. A lack of new product launches and innovation are expected to be the main determinants of the decline.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Adult Mouth Care industry in United Kingdom with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Adult Mouth Care industry in United Kingdom, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Adult Mouth Care in United Kingdom market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Adult Mouth Care in United Kingdom?
- What are the major brands in United Kingdom?
- What is the market size of Adult Mouth Care in United Kingdom?
- What are the major brands in United Kingdom?
- Is dental care valued in United Kingdom?
- Do consumers prefer homemade adult mouth care solutions?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
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