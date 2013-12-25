Market Report, "Advertising in Japan - a Snapshot (2013)", Published

New Marketing market report from Mintel: "Advertising in Japan - a Snapshot (2013)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2013 -- Advertising in Japan by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers all TV, radio, printed media and other above the line and below the line promotion of products and ideas directly and indirectly to commerce and consumers. Market size is gross expenditure as billed by advertising and/or media, direct marketing agencies. Market size for Advertising in Japan is given in JPY with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Japan. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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