New Defense research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Global Aerospace & Defense industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global ice cream market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global ice cream market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key ice cream market players' global operations and financial performance
- Compares data from France, Germany, Japan, UK, US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
The global aerospace & defense market had total revenues of $1,167.7bn in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% between 2009 and 2013.
The defense segment was the market's most lucrative in 2013, with total revenues of $780.9bn, equivalent to 66.9% of the market's overall value
The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 1.8% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $1,279.2bn by the end of 2018.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What was the size of the global ice cream market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the global ice cream market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global ice cream market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Sustainability in the Global Defense Industry 2013-2014 - Trends and Opportunities, Budgets, Defense Industry Procurement, and Marketing Initiatives
- Defense Spending - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Aerospace & Defense: Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide
- Defense Spending - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide
- The Global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market 2013-2023
- The Global UAV Market 2013-2023
- Future of the Australian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- Future of the Israeli Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2017
- Global Aerospace & Defense
- Future of the Singaporean Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018