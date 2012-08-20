Market Report, "Affymax, Inc.: PharmaVitae Report", Published

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Affymax, Inc.: PharmaVitae Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- This analysis evaluates the company's strategy and key strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, and provides an overview of the company's historical and forecast financial performance. The report also gives an in-depth analysis of the company's key prescription pharmaceutical product, and provides a forecast sales performance for this drug.
Scope
- Detailed analysis of the financial benefits and risks related to the adoption of Omontys at dialysis centers
- Discussion of the company's strategy, commercial relationships, and forthcoming catalysts
- Sales forecasts through to 2017
- Financial analysis of the company, including operating performance forecasts through to 2017
Highlights
This report contains patient-based forecasts for Affymax's Omontys, a once monthly erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) which was recently approved in the US for the treatment of anemia in dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. Omontys is the first ESA to challenge Amgen's US monopoly of Epogen and Aranesp in the dialysis setting.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Analyze how the performance of Omontys will shape Affymax's growth prospects
- Assess the current ESA market in the dialysis setting and how various factors are forecast to affect Omontys sales
- See how Affymax's development and marketing relationship with Takeda will contribute to the company's overall strategic outlook
