Market Report, "Air Care in Colombia", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Colombians' love affair with strong scents continued to play a key role in promoting fast growth for air fresheners in 2012. Trade sources indicate that even relative to other Latin American consumers, Colombians seek strong scents such as fruits or cinnamon, and take great pride in keeping an aromatic household. Rising incomes through 2012 have put more money in consumers' pockets in order to allow them to act on those desires, resulting in a continuation of strong growth in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Air Care in Colombia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
