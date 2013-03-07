Market Report, "Air Treatment Products in China", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Air Treatment Products in China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Air conditioners, the biggest contributor to sales of air treatment products, suffered from a big decline in volume growth to 6% from 24% in 2011, reaching 60 million units by the end of 2012. Fading effects of the government’s supportive policies was the key factor dragging down the growth rate. Because under the Rural Household Appliances Subsidy Programme and the Household Appliance Trade-In Subsidy Programme, demand from both rural and urban markets was largely overdrawn, this directly...
Euromonitor International's Air Treatment Products in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Air Purifiers, Cooling, Dehumidifiers, Humidifiers, Other Air Treatment Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Air Treatment Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Air Treatment Products in Indonesia
- Air Treatment Products in Saudi Arabia
- Air Treatment Products in the Netherlands
- Air Treatment Products in Austria
- Air Treatment Products in Singapore
- Air Treatment Products in Brazil
- Air Treatment Products in Australia
- Air Treatment Products in Ukraine
- Air Treatment Products in Portugal
- Air Treatment Products in Egypt