Fast Market Research recommends "Air Treatment Products in Venezuela" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- In 2013 a new labelling system came into force for air conditioners, which will allow users to identify those products that meet higher energy efficiency standards. The new label will include the name or trademark of the product and indicate model, with products being ranked from the most efficient (A) to the least efficient (F), which will be identified by a colour. This labelling system incorporates the energy efficiency ratio (EER) of the air conditioning unit, so that the higher the value,...
Euromonitor International's Air Treatment Products in Venezuela report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Air Purifiers, Cooling, Dehumidifiers, Humidifiers, Other Air Treatment Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Air Treatment Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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