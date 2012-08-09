Market Report, "Airline Catering Services in the US", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Airline Catering Services in the US" from IBISWorld, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- Low altitude: As airlines cut economy cabin meals, operators add premium first-class options
As the recession reduced a slew of economic indicators, including disposable income, airlines felt demand from consumers and businesses slip away in 2008 and 2009. To reduce costs, many airlines cut expenditures on meal catering services, which already comprised a tiny portion of their budgets. Thus, the Airline Catering Services industry has faced lower demand and stagnant growth over the past five years, even as the economic recovery helped push the industry out of the doldrums. As air travel becomes more widespread and accessible to more consumers, the industry will experience moderate growth over the coming five years.
This industry provides food preparation and catering services for domestic flights, international flights (originating in the United States) and nonscheduled domestic flights (e.g. charter flights). Airline caterers generate revenue through the provision of full meals, beverages, snacks and other items, such as cutlery, napkins and cups.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: FlyingFood Group, Gate Gourmet, LSG Sky Chefs
