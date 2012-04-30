Market Report, "Airlines: Global Industry Almanac", Published

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Airlines: Global Industry Almanac", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2012 -- Airlines: Global Industry Almanac is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Airlines industry. It includes detailed data on market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and United States.
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
The global airlines industry grew by 11.9% in 2010 to reach a value of $501.2 billion.
In 2015, the global airlines industry is forecast to have a value of $713.6 billion, an increase of 42.4% since 2010.
The global airlines industry grew by 5.7% in 2010 to reach a volume of 2,373.1 million passengers.
In 2015, the global airlines industry is forecast to have a volume of 3,046.4 million passengers, an increase of 28.4% since 2010.
Domestic is the largest segment of the global airlines industry, accounting for 64% of the industry's total volume.
Americas accounts for 44.4% of the global airlines industry value.
Rivalry in the global airlines industry is strong, due in part to the sheer size of competitors and the difficulties in exiting the industry.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Spot future trends and developments
- Inform your business decisions
- Add weight to presentations and marketing materials
- Save time carrying out entry-level research
Market Definition
