Market Report, "Airlines in China", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- The Airline industry in China operates aircraft for the transportation of passengers. This industry includes international and domestic passenger air transportation services.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: China Southern Airlines Company Limited, Air China Limited, China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, Hainan Airlines Co., Ltd.
