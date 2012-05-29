Market Report, "Airports in China", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Airports in China" from IBISWorld, now available.
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- Airports in China provide aeronautical (e.g aircraft landings and takeoffs, ground support services and firefighting) and non-aeronautical (advertising space leasing , leasing properties within terminals, parking lot operations and ground handling facilities) services to airlines and passengers. Independent businesses, specialized freight airports, and airports for other uses are excluded from this industry.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited, Shanghai Airport Authority, Shenzhen Airport Co., Ltd., Guangdong Airport Management Corporation
