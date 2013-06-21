Market Report, "Alfa Wassermann, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update", Published

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Alfa Wassermann, Inc. (Alfa Wassermann) is a clinical device manufacturer. It designs and manufactures devices and equipment for clinical laboratories and diagnostic centers. The company's products include medical diagnostic instruments and reagents such as Alera clinical chemistry systems, ACE, a random access centrifugal clinical chemistry system, VetACE chemistry systems, and Starlyte III ISE analyzers. Alfa Wassermann also manufactures continuous flow ultracentrifuges that include Promatix 1000, a bio-separation system that is designed to develop protocols for the separation, fractionation, and concentration of viral vectors and virus, such as particles, viruses, viral, among others. It also provides in-field service, telephone support, factory repair and maintenance training, among other services. It is ISO 9001:2000 certified company. Alfa Wassermann is headquartered in Caldwell, New Jersey, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Alfa Wassermann, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
