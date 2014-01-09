Market Report, "Aluminum in Russia", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Aluminum in Russia" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- Aluminum in Russia industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Russia aluminum market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The aluminum industry consists of primary aluminum (made from alumina) only, secondary aluminum (made by the recycling of scrap aluminum) is excluded. Industry volume is defined as the quantity of primary aluminum produced at sites within each country or geographical region, and industry value is calculated as the production volume multiplied by annual average manufacturer selling price, regardless of whether the production is sold to third parties or used in-house. All currency conversions are at 2012 average annual exchange rates.
- The Russian aluminum industry had total revenues of $8,497.8m in 2012, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -5.8% between 2008 and 2012.
- Industry production volume increased with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.1% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 4.2 million metric tons in 2012.
- The performance of the industry is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.5% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $10,605.6m by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the aluminum market in Russia
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the aluminum market in Russia
Leading company profiles reveal details of key aluminum market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Russia aluminum market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Russia economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Russia aluminum market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Russia aluminum market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Russia aluminum market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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