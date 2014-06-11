Recently published research from GlobalData, "Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (AMBS) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2014 Update", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Amarantus BioScience has acquired rights to two diagnostic platforms for the diagnosis of neurodegenerative diseases and oncology such as nuropro diagnostic blood test platform and lympro Alzheimer's disease diagnostic blood test. The company offers treatment services for neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's disease, ALS and alzheimer's disease, and cardiovascular diseases including myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease and heart failure. The company holds license to Eltoprazine, owns intellectual property rights for Mesencephalic-Astrocyte-derived Neurotrophic Factor and license to the LymPro Test. Its partners include Banyan Biomarkers, Brewer Sports International, Memory Dx, LLC, and Psychogenics, Inc. Amarantus BioSciences is headquartered in Sunnyvale, the US.
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This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the company's portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands.
The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Scope:
- The report reviews detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments
- The report analyzes all pipeline products in development for the company Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc.
- The report provides pipeline analysis on all pipeline products of the company (by equipment type, by indication, by development stage, and by trial status)
- The report covers detailed information on each pipeline product with information on pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s) and estimated launch date
- The report provides detailed description of products in development, technical specification and functions
- The report also covers ongoing clinical trials (wherever applicable) with information on trial name, trial objective, sponsor, trial design , trial status and phase, estimated start and end date.
Reasons to Buy:
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies by understanding the competitor portfolio
- To formulate effective Research & Development strategies
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players of the most promising pipeline
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (AMBS)
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