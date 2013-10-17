Market Report, "Analgesics in Belarus", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Analgesics in Belarus"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- More economical consumption of analgesics and trading down to cheaper options were the most important factors impacting analgesics in Belarus during 2012. The more economical consumption of analgesics during 2012 was due to the termination of the availability of hard currency for the importers of medicines to purchase goods at a reduced rate. This change occurred on 20 October 2011 and caused strong growth in the unit prices of all medicines imported into Belarus after this date. In the...
Euromonitor International's Analgesics in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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