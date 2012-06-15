Market Report, "Analgesics in Colombia", published

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- As a result of climate change in Colombia the winter and summer months have become extended, leading to more diseases and an increase in demand for analgesics. In addition, economic growth goes hand-in-hand with working long hours and high stress levels, resulting in an increase in demand for analgesics.
Euromonitor International's Analgesics in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
