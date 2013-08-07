Market Report, "Analgesics in Costa Rica", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Analgesics in Costa Rica" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- In general, there is a further demand for molecules with less impact on cardiovascular health (arterial pressure) and capable of guaranteeing digestive health. Reduced pain and anti-inflammatory effects are the two main features offered by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), which continue to dominate sales. There is also a developing trend toward single dose pills (1-2 per day), given their convenience, as fewer pills are required throughout the day. Besides, product segmentation...
Euromonitor International's Analgesics in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
