Fast Market Research recommends "Analgesics in Ireland" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- 2013 was another year of strong growth terms for ibuprofen in Ireland as growth the category continued to outpace all other analgesics categories. Growing concerns surrounding the possible health dangers associated with the overuse of acetaminophen served to hamper growth in this category somewhat, to the benefit of ibuprofen. Furthermore, many Irish consumers have grown to rely more heavily on the advice of pharmacists in recent years, with high GP costs proving restrictive for even many of Ireland's middle income earners. The general practise of pharmacists recommending ibuprofen-based analgesics over acetaminophen also served to boost the performance of ibuprofen during 2013.
Competitive Landscape
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Reckitt Benckiser Ireland Ltd became the leading player in analgesics in 2013 with a 30% value share, largely due to its Nurofen brand, which secured it a 24% value share in 2013, with the growing consumer preference for ibuprofen enabling the company to overtake former category leader GlaxoSmithKline (Ireland) Ltd and its Panadol brand, which remained on a value share of 21% in analgesics in 2013. Nurofen is also the leading paediatric ibuprofen brand and ranked second overall in paediatric analgesics behind the leading acetaminophen-based brand Calpol from McNeil Healthcare (Ireland) Ltd. The Nurofen Plus brand is also the leading name in combination products, a category which suffered significantly during the review period as a result of the introduction of restrictions on the sale of codeine-based products. This proved relatively beneficial to the Nurofen Plus brand, with consumer preference shifting from the former category leader, GlaxoSmithKline's Solpadeine.
Industry Prospects
Analgesics in Ireland is expected to increase in constant value at a CAGR of 2% over the forecast period. The category is already very mature and there remains very limited scope for significant growth during the forecast period. In addition, as generic and low-priced branded products continue to emerge and gain acceptance among Irish consumers, the further pressure can be expected on unit prices, placing downward pressure on overall value sales in the category. Equally, Irish consumers are becoming less likely to rely on medical intervention when suffering from minor aches and pains as concerns relating to the implications for general health from taking excessive amounts of analgesics such as acetaminophen, including potential liver damage, are becoming more widely known.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Analgesics industry in Ireland with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
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