New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Annual Global Planned Pipelines Outlook - Enhancing Export Opportunities, Addressing Energy Security Concerns and Providing Alternative Supply Sources"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- "Annual Global Planned Pipelines Outlook - Enhancing Export Opportunities, Addressing Energy Security Concerns and Providing Alternative Supply Sources", is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist. The report analyzes the global planned oil and gas pipelines market until 2018 and provides overview of the global planned pipelines along with analysis by the major regions of the world (Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and the Americas). The report also provides information regarding key trends and issues in the pipeline industry. The report is built using the data and information sourced from proprietary databases, and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
The report provides a detailed analysis of the planned oil and gas pipeline industry globally over the period 2014-2018. The report primarily focuses on -
- Overview of the global planned oil and gas pipelines industry
- Updated information on key planned crude oil, refined products and natural gas pipelines in the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions
- Key trends and issues in the planned pipelines industry
- Benchmarking of the key planned crude oil, refined products, and natural gas pipelines
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
The report will enhance your decision making capabilities. It will allow you to -
- Keep abreast of various planned oil and gas pipeline projects across the world
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about the planned pipeline industry globally
- Identify issues and trends in the planned pipeline industry
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of the most recent information on planned oil and gas pipelines
- Assess your competitor's planned pipelines projects and capacities
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