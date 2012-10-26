Market Report, "Argentina Beer Market Insights 2012", Published

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "Argentina Beer Market Insights 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- A detailed market research report on the Argentina beer industry. Researched and published by Canadean.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report comprises high level market research data on the Argentina beer industry, published by Canadean. The report covers the total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
With the boom of microbreweries and the level of sophistication of the Argentinean consumer profile, draught beer has been flourishing in the on-premise channels. While growth is not exponential, consumption of wider variety of beers has been noted in these channels. Prices have been growing at fast rates, causing imports to be more expensive and local products less competitive.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Beer consumption in Argentina managed to post growth of 4% in 2011, fuelled by the mainstream segment, which accounts for close to 86% of all beer consumption in Argentina. Warm temperatures during the summer period, which extended into autumn as well as spring, helped the category's improvement. The category has been very active in marketing and promotional activities, with the leading brands fighting for a share of the market.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Argentina Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Argentina Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2007 to 2011, plus forecasts for 2012, enabling historical and current trend analysis.
This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, and beer type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2011.
This report provides an analysis of the industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for ten major brewers.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: CERVECERIA ARGENTINA SA (CASA) ISENBECK, CCU-ARGENTINA, QUILMES INDUSTRIAL SA (QUINSA)
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- China Beer Market Insights 2012
- Russia Beer Market Insights 2012
- Ukraine Beer Market Insights 2012
- USA Beer Market Insights 2012
- Slovenia Beer Market Insights 2012
- Columbia Beer Market Insights 2012
- Estonia Beer Market Insights 2012
- Sweden Beer Market Insights 2012
- Croatia Beer Market Insights 2012
- Turkey Beer Market Insights 2012