Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Argentina Power Report Q3 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Political and macroeconomic factors cast a shadow over the short-term development of Argentina's electricity sector. Protectionist policies have long defined the market, and as a consequence the electricity sector has suffered from underinvestment and inefficiency. Although Argentina is keen to build capacity and reduce its reliance on expensive energy imports, particularly given the recent devaluation of the peso, the current operating environment does little to attract investment. The sector's struggles were underlined by blackouts in Buenos Aires earlier in the year, which thrust the issue into the political spotlight. That said, prospects have improved in recent months, with the government of Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner announcing a series of macroeconomic and structural reforms, including a politically controversial reduction in consumer gas subsidies. Such moves suggest that the government is finally becoming serious about reform, and could set the scene for an improvement in the operating environment over the coming years. With elections looming in 2015, however, the medium-term outlook for the country's power sector remains as uncertain as ever.
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