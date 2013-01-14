Market Report, "Argentina Telecommunications Report Q4 2012", Published

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Argentina Telecommunications Report Q4 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- BMI View: The Argentinean telecommunications market is one of the most advanced in South America. It has a penetration rate of 141.4% as of Q212, and the highest 3G penetration rate in the region. The government's Argentina Conectada plan aided this rapid telecommunications development. However, political and economic problems loom over the market.
Key Data
- Based on data from the main operators, BMI believes there were 58.148mn subscribers in the Argentine market at the end of Q212, with net additions of 705,000 subscribers.
- At the end of Q112 (latest data available) there were 9.63mn installed fixed lines in Argentina, of which 9.225mn were in service.
- In the internet market there were 9.31mn residential connections of which 9.24mn were broadband. There were 1.565mn corporate broadband connections.
Risk/Reward Ratings
Argentina is third in our Q412 Telecoms Risk Reward Ratings, given the large urban population and high digital literacy. However, it has a gloomy Country Risk outlook, as a slowdown in economic growth and high inflation have led to increasing mistrust in the peso, and foreign reserves are dwindling. There is little sign the government will address the real causes of Argentina's economic problems, and will instead continue to enforce more intrusive capital controls and import restrictions. This bodes ill for the telecoms sector in the long term
Key Trends & Developments
- In June 2012, Telefonica's Movistar announced a partnership with MasterCard to launch a mobile payments system in Argentina. The service, called Wanda, will be aimed at mobile subscribers who currently do not have a bank account.
- In July 2012, Claro said it would invest US$249mn into its network infrastructure in the Latin American country during Q212. This investment is in addition to US$1bn the firm invested in the country over 2011/12, and will raise the number of cell sites the firm operates in the country to over 1,400. The additional investment will also help develop the firm's own fibre-optic network, with the aim of offering broadband to households throughout Argentina.
- In August 2012, Telefonica Argentina also announced investment plans, saying it would invest ARS4.5bn (US$981mn) in its operations during 2012. The investment will focus on network deployment and launching new digital services, as well as the expansion of its subscriber base.
- Cablevision reported in August 2012 that it would reduce 2012 capex by US$110mn due to ongoing conflicts with the government.
