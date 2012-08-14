Market Report, "ARK Diagnostics, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis", published

Fast Market Research recommends "ARK Diagnostics, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- ARK Diagnostics Inc. (ARK Diagnostics) is a medical equipment company, based in the US. The company designs, manufactures and distributes vitro diagnostic products. It provides products for epilepsy and pain management, cancer, veterinary, and HIV or AIDS. The company proprietary assays measurements caters clinicians in guiding dosing decisions for safe, effective, and personalized drug therapy and there by improve outcomes, reduce toxicity, and lower healthcare costs. It is partners with industries that market instrument platforms; leaders in IVD reagent manufacturing; major reference laboratories and distributors. The company is highly regarded homogeneous enzyme immunoassay technology is adaptable to a wide variety of automated clinical chemistry analyzers. Its products are distributed through its brand ARK. ARK Diagnostics is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the ARK Diagnostics, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
