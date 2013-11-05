Market Report, "Artisanal Ice Cream Market in India to 2017", Published

New Food research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Synopsis
The report presents detailed data on consumption trends in the Artisanal Ice Cream category in India, analyzing consumption volumes and values. It also provides indispensable data on distribution channels, profiles of companies active in the global Ice Cream sector along with latest industry news and mergers & acquisitions.
Furthermore the report enables readers to examine the components of change in the industry by looking at historic and future growth patterns.
Summary
Canadean's "Artisanal Ice Cream Market in India to 2017" provides detailed data on market dynamics in the Indian Artisanal Ice Cream category, providing marketers with the essential tools to understand both their own and their competitors' position in the market and the information to accurately identify the areas where they want to compete in the future.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report brings together Canadean Intelligence's research, modeling and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. This allows domestic and foreign companies to identify the market dynamics that account for Artisanal Ice Cream sales overall and to discover which categories and segments will see growth in the coming years.
Scope
"Artisanal Ice Cream Market in India to 2017" provides you with the following:
- Historic and forecast growth dynamics by value and volume.
- Distribution channel data by value.
- Profiles of companies active in the global Ice Cream sector.
- Latest news covering the global Ice Cream sector
- Latest mergers & acquisitions in the global Ice Cream sector
Reasons to Get This Report
- Enhance your understanding of the value and volume growth dynamics of the Artisanal Ice Cream category in India.
- Promote growth in your business with detailed product sales for both volumes and values, as well as sales by distribution channel at the product category level.
- Identify the future pattern of market trends, from winners and losers to category dynamics; and thereby quickly and easily indentify the key areas in which they want to compete in the future.
- Familiarise yourself with the detailed profiles of companies active in the global Ice Cream sector.
- Improve your knowledge of the latest industry news and mergers & acquisitions.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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