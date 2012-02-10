Market Report, "Asia Pacific Wealth Markets Database", Published

New Financial Services market report from Datamonitor: "Asia Pacific Wealth Markets Database"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2012 -- The wealth of mass affluent and high net worth (HNW) consumers in Asia Pacific was negatively impacted by the poor conditions in the market, brought on largely by negative sentiment from outside the region. However, the market is set to grow again in 2012 as the European debt crisis is resolved and investors regain their appetite for financial assets.
Scope
- Identify your target customer base in an individual country or across the region with detailed segmentation covering 10 liquid asset bands in USD
- Compare key wealth management markets by detailed breakdown of the number of individuals and onshore liquid assets in 14 countries
- Understand the distribution of financial assets across a country's affluent population
- Evaluate the resilience and growth prospects of key Asian Pacific wealth markets in light of recent global instability and local economic drivers
- Build your forward plans using our forecasts of wealthy individuals and the value of their onshore liquid assets to 2015, split by liquid asset band
Report Highlights
The savings and investment market in Asia Pacific remains dominated by the wealthy, more so than in more developed countries, a trend that will see little change over the next five years.
The number of affluents in Asia Pacific rose by just 0.7% in 2011 as poor returns on stock markets prevented the appreciation of many retail savers' assets and much change in the proportion of the market classed as affluent.
While wealth is generally unequally held across the region, this masks some particularly affluent and egalitarian markets such as Japan, where 41.5% of the adult population is classed as affluent.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Which countries have weathered recent crises the best and had the highest growth in affluent assets in 2011?
- Where are the countries with the fastest growing affluent populations?
- How large is the HNW market in my target country?
