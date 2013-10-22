Market Report, "Asian Speciality Drinks in Thailand", Published

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Asian Speciality Drinks in Thailand"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Asian speciality drinks in Thailand still mainly consists of Asian juice drinks and Asian RTD tea, while cereal/pulsed-based drinks and other Asian speciality drinks do not have very high share. One major trend affecting the category was the strong competition among several brands in Asian still RTD tea. The launching of Ishitan in 2011 influenced overall share. Ishitan by Mai Tan Co Ltd was founded by the former executive director of Oishi Group; therefore the product line as well as flavours...
Euromonitor International's Asian Speciality Drinks in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Asian Juice Drinks, Asian Still RTD Tea, Cereal/Pulse-based Drinks, Other Asian Speciality Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Asian Speciality Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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