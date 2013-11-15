New Pharmaceuticals market report from GBI Research: "Asthma Therapeutics Market to 2019 - Breakthrough Biologics to Enhance Treatment of Severe Asthma and Drive Market Growth"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research report, "Asthma Therapeutics Market to 2019 - Breakthrough Biologics to Enhance Treatment of Severe Asthma and Drive Market Growth". The asthma market is forecast to grow marginally over the forecast period across the leading eight developed nations, from $16.6 billion in 2012 to a projected value of $21.6 billion in 2019. This growth is expected despite the generic erosion facing the leading brands, and is a consequence of new market entrants and a disease prevalence that continues to rise, albeit not at rates as high as have been seen in the past.
Some new, costly asthma therapies could be set to enter the asthma market, including GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK's) recently approved Relvar (fluticasone/vilanterol), and multiple monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). These include reslizumab, mepolizumab and lebrikizumab, which are being developed by Teva, GSK and Roche respectively.
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The mAbs, in particular, have the potential to change the asthma treatment landscape, most notably with regards to severe forms of the disease. Although such therapy may only play the role of an alternative treatment in the asthma treatment algorithm, their ability to reduce exacerbation rates has strong clinical and commercial value.
Scope
The report assesses the current asthma market, and forecasts market trends to 2019, analyzing key drivers and barriers. The areas covered include the following -
- A disease introduction, which defines the disease, including symptoms, diagnosis and treatment
- Analysis of the landscape of the asthma market, including a comparison of the efficacy and safety of the most prominent brands
- Detailed analysis of the asthma pipeline, including, among other parameters, details of drug distribution by phase, molecule type and mechanism of action. The asthma clinical trial landscape is then analyzed, with a particular emphasis on failure rates across phases as well as trends in clinical trial size and duration, and by mechanism of action. This section also includes single-product forecasts for the most promising pipeline drugs.
- An in-depth forecasting model for the asthma market, which considers the current marketed therapies, in addition to the potential market entry of new products. The model consists of a projected outcome, with high and low variance results, depending on the potential performance of pipeline therapies.
- Analysis of strategic consolidations within the asthma indication, including co-development and licensing agreements
- An overview of the drivers and barriers for the asthma market
Reasons to Get This Report
Primarily, the report will enable clients to establish a strong understanding of the asthma indication, helping to identify and understand market opportunities and the emerging competitive environment. It will also enable you to -
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