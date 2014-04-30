New Consumer Goods market report from Business Monitor International: "Australia Consumer Electronics Report Q2 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- In 2014, BMI forecasts that Australian demand for consumer electronics will grow by around 1.8%, as weaker economic growth is forecast to hit the market over the short-to-medium term. Vendors will look to emerging product categories such as ultrabooks, Windows 8 tablets and phones, ultra-HD, smart and 3D TV sets, and LTE smartphones as areas of growth.
Longer-term consumer electronics market drivers include rising incomes, technology innovation such as 4G LTE mobile networks and 3D TV, product innovation such as OLED and ultra-HD TV sets, and government ICT programmes. Smart and ultra-large 3D TV sets, Windows 8 smartphones, ultrabooks and tablets are expected to be consumer electronics growth areas in 2013, while iPhones and Windows Phone 8s are increasingly popular with larger organisations.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Hardware Sales: US$9.62bn in 2013 to US$9.8bn in 2014; down 0.5% in US dollar terms with a forecast uptick to US$9.8bn in 2015 as lower-cost ultrabooks and Windows 8 upgrades help to shore up demand.
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AV Sales: US$1.95bn in 2013 to US$2.0bn in 2014; +4.5% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with releases of new products such as large-panel ultra-HD TV sets expected to combat continued price pressure.
Handset Sales: US$5.5bn in 2013 to US$5.8bn in 2014; +5% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with new generation of LTE-compatible devices fuelling strong growth in the smartphone market.
Risk/Reward Rating
Australia's score is 72 out of 100, which puts it at first place in our latest Asia Consumer Electronics Risk/ Reward Ratings table. The country's high country reward and country risk scores means it is ranked higher than Asian giants such as China and India. BMI expects Australia to continue to be one of the region's most important markets and at the cutting edge of trends like 4G mobile and 3D-TV.
Key Trends And Developments
- In the AV sector, Samsung stole a march on LG with the August 2013 launch of its 55-inch KN55S9C Curved OLED TV, which is the first ever OLED TV to be sold in Australia.
- LG launched its 55-inch Curved OLED TV and its 55-inch (55LA9700) and 65-inch Ultra HDTVs in September 2013 (see Competitive Landscape).
- LG has also been active in the smartphone market, launching the Nexus 5 (in collaboration with Google) in November 2013. The Nexus 5 is the first smartphone in Australia to feature the latest Android operating system (OS), Android 4.4 KitKat.
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