Market Report, "Australia Metals Report Q1 2014", Published

New Materials market report from Business Monitor International: "Australia Metals Report Q1 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Across all types of metals, we expect subdued growth in both production and consumption in Australia as a weakening global economic outlook continues to take its toll on the commodity driven economy. While significant additional global monetary stimulus should help to boost metal prices in the near term, the bout of loosening measures will be insufficient to stem the slowdown and the medium-term outlook for metals remains weak.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Czech Republic Metals Report Q1 2014
- Austria Metals Report Q1 2014
- Romania Metals Report Q1 2014
- Egypt Metals Report Q1 2014
- Turkey Metals Report Q1 2014
- Iran Metals Report Q1 2014
- Poland Metals Report Q1 2014
- Czech Republic Petrochemicals Report Q1 2014
- Brazil Metals Report Q4 2013
- Chile Business Forecast Report Q1 2014