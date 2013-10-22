Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Introduction
The BRIC Automotive manufacturing industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume , and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the industry
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the BRIC automotive manufacturing industry
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key automotive manufacturing industry players' BRIC operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the industry with five year forecasts by both value and volume
- Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the automotive manufacturing industry and had a total market value of $461.3 billion in 2012. India was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 15% over the 2008-12 period.
Within the automotive manufacturing industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $269.7 billion in 2012. This was followed by Brazil, India and Russia with a value of $74.3, $70.3, and $47.0 billion, respectively.
China is expected to lead the automotive manufacturing industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $460.8 billion in 2017, followed by Russia, India, Brazil with expected values of $135.4, $127.0 and $124.8 billion, respectively.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the BRIC automotive manufacturing industry by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the BRIC automotive manufacturing industry in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the BRIC automotive manufacturing industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the BRIC automotive manufacturing industry?
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