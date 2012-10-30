Market Report, "Aveo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: PharmaVitae Report", Published

New Pharmaceuticals research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- This analysis evaluates the company's strategy and key strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, and provides an overview of the company's historical and forecast financial performance. The report also gives an in-depth analysis of the company's key prescription pharmaceutical product, and provides a forecast sales performance for this drug.
Scope
- Patient-based forecasts for Aveo's lead candidate, tivozanib, supported by key opinion leader research
- Assessment of Aveo's corporate strategy, operating performance, and earlier-stage pipeline
Highlights
Aveo's lead candidate is tivozanib, a small molecule oral angiogenesis inhibitor. Its primary indication (for which it plans to seek US approval) is in metastatic renal cell carcinoma, but Aveo is also developing the drug for colorectal cancer and breast cancer.
Aveo plans to submit a New Drug Application for tivozanib in the third quarter of 2012, while commercialization partner Astellas will submit a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency in the second half of 2012.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Evaluate the potential of Aveo's Phase III oncology product, tovozanib
- Assess the potential of the company's earlier-stage pipeline of novel antibodies
