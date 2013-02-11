Market Report, "Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene in the Philippines", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in the Philippines"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- AFH products registered 6% current value growth during 2011, driven by the increased consumption of these products by horeca and hospitals/healthcare. Unfazed by the economic slowdown which hit the Philippines during 2011, demand for AFH products remained strong, as middle-income consumers increased the frequency of dining out, as well as demand for better services from hospitals/healthcare. In 2011 sales of AFH products reached Ps5.9 billion.
Euromonitor International's Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Away-From-Home Hygiene, Away-From-Home Tissue.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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