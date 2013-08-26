Market Report, "Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene in the United Arab Emirates", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in the United Arab Emirates"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- There was rising economic confidence and activity in the United Arab Emirates at the end of the review period. Several large retail and hotel projects that had been delayed due to the economic crisis in 2009 were completed in 2012. This development significantly boosted AFH tissue spending. However, many existing AFH customers remained focused on cost reductions, especially in public and hospitals/healthcare. The government is keen to reduce healthcare expenditure and thus it minimises spending...
Euromonitor International's Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Away-From-Home Hygiene, Away-From-Home Tissue.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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