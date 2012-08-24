Market Report, "Baby Food Packaging in the United Kingdom", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Baby Food Packaging in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2012 -- HDPE bottles grew to 5.7 million units in 2011, as they continued to benefit from their use by Heinz for its baby juices, which are increasing in retail size. Heinz dominates juices and it is interesting that it does so in HDPE bottles, despite the preference of many parents for glass, as a material they see as the safest way for their baby's food to be packaged in as they see less threat of contamination from it. However, the success of Heinz in HDPE shows that this is more of a trend for...
Euromonitor International's Baby Food Packaging in United Kingdom report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
