Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Bags and Luggage in Australia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Given the current boom in outbound travel, luggage led growth in 2013, with current retail value sales increasing by 5% and sales reaching A$292 million. In addition, luggage also led volume growth in bags and luggage in 2013, with sales increasing by 2%. This growth is due to the greater degree of ease with which Australian travellers are able to reach out to international destinations given the strong Australian dollar.
Euromonitor International's Bags and Luggagein Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Bags, Luggage.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Bags and Luggage market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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