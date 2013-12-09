Market Report, "Bags and Luggage in the US", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Bags and Luggage in the US" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- As people continue to increase their inventory of portable electronics, ancillary accessories such as bags have to be able to accommodate these extra items. Consumers expect more security to protect their expensive new electronics. Bag companies tout the numerous features and pockets which are specially created to house these electronics. For backpacks, laptop sleeves are a necessary component, and will help to drive the anticipated 5% constant value CAGR in the forecast period. A small but...
Euromonitor International's Bags and Luggagein USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Bags, Luggage.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Bags and Luggage market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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