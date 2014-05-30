Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Bahrain Food & Drink Report Q3 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- BMI View: We hold a positive outlook on food consumption growth in Bahrain in 2014 and through our forecast period to 2018. We believe that food consumption growth in local currency terms will come in at 6.4% in 2014, boosted by the mass grocery retail sector, which will achieve sales growth of 8.0% this year. The macroeconomic picture looks similarly promising. Our Country Risk team forecasts real GDP growt h of 3.4% in 2014, before this accelerates to 4.2% in 2015 and then remains around this level. Real private final consumption growth is expected to outpace this, at 5.8% in 2014 , and average 5.3% per year between 2013 and 2018.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- Food consumption (local currency) growth for 2014: +6.4%; compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 2013 to 2018: +6.2%.
- Per capita food consumption (local currency) growth for 2014: +5.4%; CAGR 2013 to 2018: +4.7%.
- Soft drinks value sales (local currency) growth for 2014: +4.8%; CAGR 2013 to 2018: +4.8%.
- Mass grocery retail sales (local currency) growth for 2014: +8.0%; CAGR 2013 to 2018: +7.5%.
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Key Company Trends
Nestl? To Triple Current Sales By 2020: Nestl? announced plans in February 2014 to triple its current level of sales in the Middle East region by 2020. The company said that it expects to invest around USD400mn into building new factories and creating new brands. Nestl? has said that the reason for its expansion is down to strong levels of economic growth that are expected across the entire region over the next several years. Currently, the company's largest market in the region is Saudi Arabia, generating around 35% of total sales volume for the region, followed by the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Jordan and Kuwait.
Waitrose Exit Poses Questions About Retail Opportunity: In November 2013, upmarket UK food retailer Waitrose announced that it was to leave Bahrain after its local partner Supa Save Bahrain announced plans to exit and look for buyers. Waitrose entered...
The Bahrain Food & Drink Report features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s market assessment and independent forecasts for food and drink expenditure, consumption, sales, and imports/exports and forecasts for the mass grocery retail sector. The report also includes analyses of major regulatory developments, the background macroeconomic outlook and competitive landscape comparing national and multinational companies by leading products and services, sales, investments, partners and expansion strategies.
BMI's Bahrain Food & Drink Report provides industry professionals and strategists, sector analysts, business investors, trade associations and regulatory bodies with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the food and drink industry and the mass grocery retail market in Bahrain.
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