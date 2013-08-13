Market Report, "Bahrain Water Report Q3 2013", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Bahrain Water Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Bahrain's water sector is gradually being reformed and opened up to foreign direct investment. Initial efforts are tentative and it remains to be seen if Crown Prince Salman, appointed as deputy prime minister in Q113, will be able to promote a conciliatory agenda and continue to push for economic reform. The expansion and modernisation of the country's water infrastructure remains a priority for the Bahrain authorities, and the news that the Ministry of Public Works is forcing contractors to work round the clock to repair sewage systems reveals how important the sector as a whole is.
After a difficult two years, the overall investment climate in Bahrain is showing early signs of improvement and there are some promising signs moving forward. The March 2013 elevation of the reformist-inclined Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad al-Khalifa, to deputy prime minister, may suggest a shift in favour of the pro-reform elements within the governing apparatus. The incumbent prime minister, Salman's uncle Khalifa bin Salman, on the other hand, is seen as a bulwark of conservatism and has opposed reform historically.
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The move does not necessarily mean that Salman is becoming more powerful, but with his remit to promote economic and political reform, his elevation may yet represent a positive development for the political and economic framework in Bahrain. This could serve to drive the privatisation of the water sector, which has been on the agenda in Bahrain for several years.
Bahrain's water sector is overseen by the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA), established to unify the power and water sector. A key area for development will be expansion of water production through desalination. The majority of water is currently provided by the Hidd IWPP (independent water and power project) and facilities will need to be expanded to meet demand moving forward.
Recent key developments include:
- In June 2013 EWA launched 'Towards Sustainable Development' at the 4th Energy and Water Conservation Expo & Forum focusing on promoting energy and water conservation in Bahrain.
- In early 2013 a major project to increase potable water came online, with over 45km of pipeline inaugurated at the Hidd Potable Water Forwarding Station with three new pumping stations built and 15 existing stations upgraded, increasing potable water capacity to 0- million gallons per day.
Key forecasts include:
- Our forecast for total water production in 2013 is 43,686mn gallons.
- Groundwater output is expected to decrease 3,225mn gallons in 2013.
- The average daily water production per capita is expected to remain steady at 86.9 gallons
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