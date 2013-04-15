Market Report, "Baked Goods in Croatia", Published

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Ongoing unit price increases in bread in Croatia continue to result in a high level of dissatisfaction among the general public. Many Croatian bakeries attempt to justify the rising prices of their bread by reference to rising oil prices and recent tax hikes, although the majority of Croatians are well aware that bread and milk remain exempt from VAT. Croatian consumers are especially sensitive to increases in the unit price of bread as they are increasingly turning to bread as a basic staple...
Euromonitor International's Baked Goods in Croatia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Pastries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
