Market Report, "Bath and Shower in the United Kingdom", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Bath and Shower in the United Kingdom"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Bath and shower recorded current value growth of 3% in 2012 thanks to less discounting in bath additives, bar soap, liquid soap and body wash/shower gel, stable sales of premium products and growing sales of natural products and male-specific brands, such as Lynx, Sanex for Men and Shower Men from the Radox range.
Euromonitor International's Bath and Shower in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bar Soap, Bath Additives, Body Wash/Shower Gel, Intimate Hygiene, Liquid Soap, Talcum Powder.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Bath and Shower market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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