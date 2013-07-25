Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Battery Materials Market - By Types (Cathode, Anode, Electrolyte, Separator, Binders, Packaging Material), Applications & Geography - Trends & Forecasts To 2018 ", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- The report focuses on battery materials for lithium battery. It includes cathode, anode, electrolyte, separator, binders, and packaging materials. It further divides the market on the basis of types, applications, and geography. The major material types within this market are cathode, anode, separator, and electrolyte. The market data for these material types is given with respect to volume (tons) and value ($million). The data is based on the demand for all the battery materials categories.
The total market for battery materials has been analyzed based on the Porter's five forces model. This gives an idea about the current on-goings in the industry at a commercial level. The study provided the value chain analysis with respect to battery materials, manufacturers, and end use. The value chain describes the key contributors to materials market at different stages from product development to end use. The report also provides market share for battery materials manufacturers. It represents the top players contributing to the battery materials industry.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The impact of different market factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities is also illustrated in the report. This is done based on parameters which include impact of a specific market factor (low, medium, high) and time period over which these will persist. This gives an idea about the major drivers and opportunities that are of key importance for commercial success of battery materials and its end-user market.
The market is also analyzed based on the patents filed by different industrial participants over a period of time. This elaborates about the latest products and technologies on which the manufacturers have been focusing over the past few years. The report also describes price patterns of major materials used for battery materials manufacturing. Along with that, it also focuses on the life cycle of battery materials industry with respect to different regions. These phases include development, growth, maturity, and decline.
The battery materials market is also classified based on different applications. The laptops/notebooks applications dominate the lithium battery materials market followed by cellular/mobile phones, automotive, power tools, and household devices. The market data for all the applications segments is given in the study with respect to volume (tons) and value ($million). The volume data provided excludes the separator, binders, and packaging materials segments. The data is based on the demand for all the types and applications segments.
