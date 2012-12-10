Market Report, "Beauty and Personal Care in Nigeria", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Beauty and Personal Care in Nigeria", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- Beauty and personal care recorded an improved performance in 2011, compared to the review period as a whole, owing to the rising rate of urbanisation in the country. Urbanisation, and attendant lifestyles, has helped to increase the demand for beauty and personal care products, as consumers strive to acclimatise to urban environments. Positive economic growth has boosted consumer disposable income and confidence, leading to higher spend on beauty and personal care. Marketing activities also...
Euromonitor International's Beauty and Personal Care in Nigeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Cosmetics, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Cosmetics, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
