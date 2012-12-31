Market Report, "Beauty and Personal Care in Tunisia", Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- The figures of National Institute of Statistics confirm that the number of working women constitutes 32% of the total number of workers in Tunisia, and this number increases by 7% each year. Another important figure from the same source confirms that 8 out of 10 women aged between 18 and 40 years are using beauty and personal care.
Euromonitor International's Beauty and Personal Care in Tunisia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Cosmetics, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Cosmetics, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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