Market Report, "Beer in the United Kingdom", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Beer in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Beer sales continued to fall in 2012, with losses in volume terms in both the off- and on-trade. Although this was to some extent part of a longer-term trend, the falls were exacerbated by the recession. Consumer spending continued to be constrained by a lack of growth in the economy and a decline in living standards. Inevitably, therefore, consumers went out less. Alcohol consumption per head reached a historic low. At the same time, prices rose above the rate of inflation due to government...
Euromonitor International's Beer in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Lager by Origin, Low/Non- Alcohol Beer, Stout.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Beer market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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