Market Report, "Beiersdorf AG in Beauty and Personal Care (World)", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- One of the key challenges facing Beiersdorf has been limited innovation due to budgetary constraints. The company has made a strategic decision to streamline its portfolio to drive growth in core categories. This could be expected to drive stronger growth in the future and the potential of its restructuring is already evident in its results for the first nine months of 2012.
Euromonitor International's Beiersdorf AG in Beauty and Personal Care (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in Beauty and Personal Care industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Cosmetics, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Cosmetics, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
