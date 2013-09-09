Market Report, "Belgium Telecommunications Report Q4 2013", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Belgium Telecommunications Report Q4 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- The most recent operator data for Q113 show that the new Telecoms Law had an immediate impact, allowing many mobile subscribers to change service provider part-way through an existing contract. Churn rates rose appreciably and operators took the opportunity to eliminate inactive SIMs from their records, giving them a better insight into growth opportunities. Meanwhile, multiplay product bundles appear to be the order of the day, with operators such as Belgacom/Proximus, Mobistar and Telenet keen to enable subscribers to access their complete product ranges anytime, anywhere. This should boost mobile data revenues further and justify the considerable expense of building next-generation networks.
Key Data
- The mobile market continued to contract in terms of subscriptions in Q113, with the loss of 126,000 subscriptions as penetration fell to 112.6%.
- ARPU rates also declined, with the medium-term trend of declines exacerbated by the cut to mobile termination rates in January 2013, resulting in steeper declines.
- Meanwhile, M2M usage continues to grow rapidly, based on data provided by Mobistar, which showed 27% y-o-y subscription growth to the end of March 2013.
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Key Trends & Developments
In H113 it was announced that the Belgian market was set to lose one converged service provider - but gain a new provider. Mobistar announced in May 2013 it was suspending sales of its internet, fixed telephony and TV services to the residential market on May 22, blaming a hostile regulatory regime. Mobistar will offer its services to its current residential customers until September, when services will end. Due to a fixed, closed market, Mobistar said there was a lack of competition and so cannot offer its fixed services to customers.
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